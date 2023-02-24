The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 745” Price Target for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($8.97) price objective on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HSBA. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 625 ($7.53) price objective on HSBC in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.39) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 585 ($7.04) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 720 ($8.67).

HSBC Stock Performance

HSBC stock opened at GBX 630.10 ($7.59) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 52 week low of GBX 434.70 ($5.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 653.80 ($7.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £125.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,285.92, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 575.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 525.08.

HSBC Increases Dividend

HSBC Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 4,489.80%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

