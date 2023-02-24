The Middleby Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Middleby in a report issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.40. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.67 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.14.

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $154.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Middleby has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $180.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.22.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Middleby by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,536,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,476,000 after acquiring an additional 541,956 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Middleby by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,673,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,112,000 after acquiring an additional 230,442 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Middleby by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,171,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,756,000 after acquiring an additional 407,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Middleby by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,359,000 after acquiring an additional 94,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Middleby by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,605,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,987,000 after acquiring an additional 199,699 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $32,586.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,050.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

