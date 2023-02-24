The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.66-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $503.50 million-$518.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $495.86 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The Pennant Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens reduced their price target on The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Pennant Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.60.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group Price Performance

The Pennant Group stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.85. 160,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $411.07 million, a P/E ratio of 692.85, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.16. The Pennant Group has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $20.28.

Insider Transactions at The Pennant Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Pennant Group

In other The Pennant Group news, Director John G. Nackel acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $202,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,264.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 34.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.