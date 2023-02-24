The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.97-1.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0-1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion. The Shyft Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.97-$1.59 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHYF. TheStreet upgraded The Shyft Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on The Shyft Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on The Shyft Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on The Shyft Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday.

SHYF traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.47. The stock had a trading volume of 240,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,383. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $893.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.90. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $42.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.35%.

In other The Shyft Group news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $367,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,473.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,062,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,270,000 after acquiring an additional 356,411 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,039,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,852,000 after buying an additional 19,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,195,000 after buying an additional 22,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after buying an additional 32,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at $14,965,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

