The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,432 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 0.9% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Walt Disney by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $125,514,000 after purchasing an additional 115,862 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 54,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE DIS traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,047,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,462,723. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $150.28. The company has a market capitalization of $182.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.68 and its 200 day moving average is $102.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

