Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Price Target Raised to C$2.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Thinkific Labs (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$2.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on THNCF. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Thinkific Labs to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Thinkific Labs from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Thinkific Labs Price Performance

Shares of THNCF remained flat at $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33. Thinkific Labs has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

About Thinkific Labs

Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

