Third Point Investors (LON:TPOU) Shares Down 1.5%

Third Point Investors Limited (LON:TPOU – Get Rating) fell 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.24). 45,380 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 21,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.30 ($0.24).

Third Point Investors Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 20.70. The company has a market capitalization of £5.40 million, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 20.13 and a current ratio of 20.13.

Third Point Investors Company Profile

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Third Point LLC. The fund invests its entire corpus in Third Point Offshore Fund Ltd. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 TR USD. The fund was formed on July 20, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

