Thomas J. Riga Sells 37,009 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 37,009 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $28,496.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,839,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,522.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of SPPI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,167. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.27. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPPI. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,355.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 392,877 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 244,100 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $386,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 22,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 573,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPPI. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.44.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

