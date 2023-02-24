Thomas J. Riga Sells 37,009 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 37,009 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $28,496.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,839,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,522.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of SPPI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,167. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.27. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.57.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPPI. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,355.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 392,877 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 244,100 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $386,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 22,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 573,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.
