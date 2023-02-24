Toncoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.13 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $8.13 billion and approximately $39.98 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $2.38 or 0.00010251 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.44726395 USD and is up 0.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $47,180,837.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

