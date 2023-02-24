TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Announces Earnings Results

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. TopBuild updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

TopBuild Stock Down 0.6 %

BLD traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.95. 120,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,098. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. TopBuild has a one year low of $140.66 and a one year high of $232.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

TopBuild Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 2.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in TopBuild by 3.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

