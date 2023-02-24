TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 10.20%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. TopBuild updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
NYSE BLD traded down $1.83 on Friday, reaching $203.38. 124,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,158. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $140.66 and a fifty-two week high of $232.92.
BLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reduced their price target on TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.
TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.
