TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 10.20%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. TopBuild updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

TopBuild Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE BLD traded down $1.83 on Friday, reaching $203.38. 124,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,158. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $140.66 and a fifty-two week high of $232.92.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens reduced their price target on TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

TopBuild Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,697,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TopBuild by 26.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in TopBuild by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in TopBuild by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in TopBuild by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.