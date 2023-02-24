TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.543 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $61.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $160.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.89. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $65.05.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($58.40) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TotalEnergies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.