TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.543 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.
NYSE:TTE opened at $61.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $160.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.89. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $65.05.
TTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($58.40) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.58.
TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.
