Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP lowered its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,728 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Up 0.0 %

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.93. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.84.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

