Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CW. Morgan Stanley cut Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $296,584.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,784.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,223 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $376,620.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,453.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,751 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $296,584.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,784.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,900 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $178.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $124.37 and a 1-year high of $182.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.88 and its 200 day moving average is $161.06.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.23 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.99%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

