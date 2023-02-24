TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Trading Down 0.3%

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $8.66. Approximately 5,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 8,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

Several brokerages have commented on TRSWF. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51.

TransAlta Renewables, Inc engages in the acquisition of renewable power generation facilities in operation or under construction. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, and Canadian Gas. The Canadian Wind segment includes the result of the Le Nordais facility. The Canadian Hydro segment comprises of the outcome of the Ragged Chute facility.

