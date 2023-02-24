TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TA. CSFB lowered TransAlta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. ATB Capital increased their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares raised TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities cut their target price on TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TransAlta from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.94.

Shares of TransAlta stock traded down C$0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$11.32. 1,314,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,439. TransAlta has a 52-week low of C$10.52 and a 52-week high of C$15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.30.

In other TransAlta news, Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 112,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.98, for a total value of C$1,345,030.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,369,566.68. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

