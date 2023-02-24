Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $209.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.31 and a 200-day moving average of $221.31. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.73 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Argus downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.