Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 769,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,512,000 after purchasing an additional 29,976 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $217.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.56.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

