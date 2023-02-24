TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.81.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRU. StockNews.com upgraded TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TransUnion from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TransUnion Company Profile

Shares of TRU stock opened at $66.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $105.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

(Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.