Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 176.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,294 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.26% of Travel + Leisure worth $7,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 39.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of TNL stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.68. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $59.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.96 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 44.65% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $34,027.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It provides vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe, Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands, and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.