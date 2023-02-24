Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Trican Well Service Stock Performance

TSE:TCW opened at C$3.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of C$2.66 and a 12-month high of C$4.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$750.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.75 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.97.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Stories

