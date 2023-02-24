TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) SVP Alexander G. Warren Sells 2,555 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $228,902.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,004.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TriNet Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $86.00 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.60 and a 1 year high of $103.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.72. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.78. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 52.06%. The firm had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.09 million. Sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after purchasing an additional 430,430 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1,442.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,087,000 after buying an additional 402,651 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,285,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TriNet Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,543,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.25.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

