Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Trinity Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $1.50-1.70 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.50-$1.70 EPS.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

TRN opened at $26.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.40. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $35.35.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 144.44%.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,159,000 after purchasing an additional 849,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $21,951,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $7,828,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,536,000 after acquiring an additional 226,784 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1,354.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 130,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 121,497 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens lowered their price target on Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.