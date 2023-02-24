Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Trinity Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Trinity Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $1.50-1.70 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.50-$1.70 EPS.
Trinity Industries Price Performance
TRN opened at $26.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.40. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $35.35.
Trinity Industries Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 144.44%.
Institutional Trading of Trinity Industries
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,159,000 after purchasing an additional 849,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $21,951,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $7,828,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,536,000 after acquiring an additional 226,784 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1,354.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 130,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 121,497 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens lowered their price target on Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.
Trinity Industries Company Profile
Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trinity Industries (TRN)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group: A Tasty Small Cap For Income
- 3 Blockchain Stocks to Play the Bitcoin Rally
- What is a Blue Chip Company? Examples of Blue Chips
- Forward Dividend Yield: What it is and How to Use it
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.