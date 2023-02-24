TrustCo Bank Corp NY Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a payout ratio of 43.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Up 0.8 %

TRST opened at $37.04 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $705.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 36.55%. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick bought 862 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $28,739.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 252,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,881.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick bought 862 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $28,739.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 252,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,881.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Adams Russell acquired 1,100 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $41,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,036. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,229 shares of company stock valued at $178,975. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 12.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

(Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.