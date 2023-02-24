Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 67.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,587 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.23% of LivaNova worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in LivaNova by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,546,000 after purchasing an additional 18,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LivaNova by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,346,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in LivaNova by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,382,000 after purchasing an additional 131,879 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in LivaNova by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,021,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,791,000 after purchasing an additional 29,609 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in LivaNova by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,263,000 after purchasing an additional 383,973 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LIVN. Barclays started coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $121,123.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,749 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.19. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $41.82 and a 52-week high of $88.00.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.16 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

