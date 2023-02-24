Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 39,081 Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 39,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.07% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 400.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 206.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total value of $1,961,246.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 77,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,631,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total value of $1,961,246.82. Following the transaction, the president now owns 77,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,631,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,747 shares of company stock worth $10,343,608 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.20.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $243.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.90. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $160.29 and a 52-week high of $248.77.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Stories

