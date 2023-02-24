Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 93,869 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,569,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 30.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 52.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on THO. DA Davidson raised shares of THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.63.

THOR Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $92.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.78. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $105.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 29.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.58%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.