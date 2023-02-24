TUI (LON:TUI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $163.04

TUI AG (LON:TUI – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 163.04 ($1.96) and traded as high as GBX 173.38 ($2.09). TUI shares last traded at GBX 166.80 ($2.01), with a volume of 2,549,758 shares trading hands.

TUI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.51) price target on shares of TUI in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 99 ($1.19) price target on TUI in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of GBX 130.83 ($1.58).

The firm has a market capitalization of £27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31, a PEG ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 163.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 144.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,779.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.51.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners under the Mein Schiff, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella brands.

