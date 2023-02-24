Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.17

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 26280 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 63 ($0.76) to GBX 62 ($0.75) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 83 ($1.00) to GBX 56 ($0.67) in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

