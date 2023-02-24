Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Raised to $60.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.96.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $64.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,336,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,628,046. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.25) earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $1,301,996.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,930,734.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $1,301,996.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,930,734.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,462,833.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,289 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,175,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,364,000 after purchasing an additional 279,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,342,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,063,000 after buying an additional 44,860 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,409,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,791,000 after buying an additional 583,314 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,286,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,739,000 after buying an additional 2,265,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 14.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,920,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,497,000 after buying an additional 891,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

