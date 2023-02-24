U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,227,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,752 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.15% of U.S. Bancorp worth $89,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on USB. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.06.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB opened at $47.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $57.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

