U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $47.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

