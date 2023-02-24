Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 363.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,382,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,652,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Uber Technologies worth $89,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

UBER stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.12. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $37.58.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

