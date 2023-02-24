UBS Group Boosts Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Price Target to $51.00

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SCCO. Citigroup increased their price target on Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Grupo Santander raised Southern Copper from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Southern Copper Price Performance

SCCO stock opened at $72.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.90. Southern Copper has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $79.32.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Southern Copper by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,523,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Southern Copper by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after buying an additional 94,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Southern Copper by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after buying an additional 680,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

