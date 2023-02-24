UBS Group Trims LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Target Price to $17.00

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LXU. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LSB Industries from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of LXU stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28. LSB Industries has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $27.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 1,908.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,520,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,668,000 after buying an additional 1,444,842 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in LSB Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,183,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in LSB Industries by 353.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 998,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 778,220 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LSB Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,147,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,336,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,079,000 after purchasing an additional 651,591 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

