UBS Group Trims LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Target Price to $17.00

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.06% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on LXU. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LSB Industries from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.
Shares of LXU stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28. LSB Industries has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $27.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).
