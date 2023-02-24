UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) is Institutional Venture Management XVI LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Institutional Venture Management XVI LLC lowered its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,790,356 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 1,596,786 shares during the quarter. UiPath accounts for approximately 14.0% of Institutional Venture Management XVI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Institutional Venture Management XVI LLC owned 0.88% of UiPath worth $60,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PATH. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in UiPath by 20,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $30,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 438,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,631.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $30,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 438,452 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,631.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $664,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,359,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,573,837.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,100 shares of company stock worth $829,745. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
UiPath Price Performance
UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $262.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.07 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 17.19% and a negative net margin of 34.99%. On average, analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have commented on PATH. Barclays lowered their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on UiPath from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on UiPath to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer cut UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.97.
About UiPath
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UiPath (PATH)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.