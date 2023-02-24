UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) is Institutional Venture Management XVI LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Institutional Venture Management XVI LLC lowered its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,790,356 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 1,596,786 shares during the quarter. UiPath accounts for approximately 14.0% of Institutional Venture Management XVI LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Institutional Venture Management XVI LLC owned 0.88% of UiPath worth $60,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PATH. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in UiPath by 20,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $30,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 438,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,631.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $30,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 438,452 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,631.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $664,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,359,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,573,837.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,100 shares of company stock worth $829,745. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UiPath Price Performance

UiPath stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.52. 1,561,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,514,247. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 0.62. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $35.64.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $262.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.07 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 17.19% and a negative net margin of 34.99%. On average, analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PATH. Barclays lowered their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on UiPath from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on UiPath to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer cut UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.97.

About UiPath

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.