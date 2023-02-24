Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Shares Up 30.8%

Ukrproduct Group Limited (LON:UKR – Get Rating) shot up 30.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.25 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.05). 10,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 15,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).
Ukrproduct Group Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.21. The company has a market cap of £1.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.37.
About Ukrproduct Group
Ukrproduct Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, Distribution Services and Other, and Supplementary Products. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.
