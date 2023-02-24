United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $1,974,160.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.77, for a total transaction of $1,974,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $32,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

UTHR stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.76. 580,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.20. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $283.09.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 37.56%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UTHR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.55.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.