United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $1,974,160.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.77, for a total transaction of $1,974,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $32,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %
UTHR stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $249.76. 580,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.20. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $283.09.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 37.56%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on UTHR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.55.
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.
