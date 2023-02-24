UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,929,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556,335 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after buying an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,648,123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $832,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,340 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $537,996,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,400,252,000 after buying an additional 1,047,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $5.28 on Friday, reaching $486.41. 400,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,816,841. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $449.70 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $498.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.39.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

