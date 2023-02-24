Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Given New $148.00 Price Target at Cowen

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Cowen from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on OLED. Citigroup dropped their target price on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Universal Display from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Universal Display from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.90.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $129.56 on Friday. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $89.41 and a 52 week high of $176.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.43. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Display will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 915,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,913,000 after acquiring an additional 27,854 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $638,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Universal Display by 1,715.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,210,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Universal Display by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

