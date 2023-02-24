Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UEIC. Sidoti lowered Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley downgraded Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Electronics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Universal Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of UEIC stock opened at $14.14 on Monday. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 471.49 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Universal Electronics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEIC. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 23.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 32.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 59.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.