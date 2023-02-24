Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UEIC. Sidoti lowered Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley downgraded Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Universal Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Electronics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.
Universal Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of UEIC stock opened at $14.14 on Monday. Universal Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 471.49 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48.
About Universal Electronics
Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.
