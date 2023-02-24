Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Insurance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Universal Insurance from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

UVE opened at $12.50 on Monday. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.65%.

In related news, Director Jon Springer sold 16,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $191,203.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 523,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,440.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UVE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,696 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Universal Insurance by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

