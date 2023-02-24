Unizen (ZCX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.04 Million

Unizen (ZCX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Unizen has a market cap of $21.03 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unizen token can currently be purchased for about $0.0825 or 0.00000359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unizen has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.71 or 0.00427678 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,538.70 or 0.28330176 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Unizen

Unizen’s genesis date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

