Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Upstart to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Upstart from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. Upstart has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average is $20.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.31. Upstart had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $146.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.13 million. On average, analysts forecast that Upstart will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Paul Gu sold 9,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $175,486.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 730,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 4,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $73,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,817.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 9,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $175,486.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 730,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,246,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,652. 18.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Upstart by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Upstart by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Upstart by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Upstart by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Upstart by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

