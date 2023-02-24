US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 1,144.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,722 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.14% of US Foods worth $8,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,002,000 after acquiring an additional 167,929 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of US Foods by 41.9% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,360,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,650 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 18.1% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,703,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,991,000 after acquiring an additional 876,099 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 4.6% in the second quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,624,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,891,000 after acquiring an additional 204,995 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of US Foods by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,030,000 after acquiring an additional 30,513 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 61,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $2,351,718.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,185.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.03. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of US Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

