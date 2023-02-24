USD Coin Market Cap Reaches $42.53 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the dollar. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $42.53 billion and approximately $3.88 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002172 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.60 or 0.00426656 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000105 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,531.14 or 0.28261939 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000162 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 42,523,040,684 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
