Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VVV. StockNews.com cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Valvoline Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $34.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.84. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $36.95.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $332.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.31 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 126.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Valvoline

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 16.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 707,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 97,610 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Valvoline during the third quarter worth $91,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Valvoline during the third quarter worth $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Valvoline by 147.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 29,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Valvoline by 9.7% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.



