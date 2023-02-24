Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $198.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $219.35.

