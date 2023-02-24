Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after buying an additional 111,350 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 95,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after buying an additional 125,842 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.41. 81,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,897,516. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average of $49.49.

