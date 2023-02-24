Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Director Ronald J. Bernstein Sells 4,600 Shares

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $65,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,374.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vector Group Stock Up 0.8 %

VGR stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.06. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vector Group

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Vector Group by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 228.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 3,686.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

